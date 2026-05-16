FPIs pull out ₹13,740cr from Indian markets 4th straight week

DIIs buy ₹18,500cr to cushion outflows

The outflows are mostly due to a weak rupee, high oil prices, and global uncertainty: think strong US dollar and rising US bond yields making India look riskier right now.

Domestic investors (DIIs) tried to cushion things by buying about ₹18,500 crore worth of stocks this week.

Experts say India might need special measures like tax breaks or new deposit schemes to help steady the currency and keep investments flowing in.