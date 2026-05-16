FPIs pull out ₹13,740cr from Indian markets 4th straight week
Foreign investors have pulled out ₹13,740 crore from Indian markets this week, the fourth week in a row of heavy withdrawals.
Most of the money left equities, with the biggest single-day exit happening on May 12 when nearly ₹7,800 crore was sold off.
There was a brief pause as FPIs turned buyers for a day, but the selling quickly picked up again.
DIIs buy ₹18,500cr to cushion outflows
The outflows are mostly due to a weak rupee, high oil prices, and global uncertainty: think strong US dollar and rising US bond yields making India look riskier right now.
Domestic investors (DIIs) tried to cushion things by buying about ₹18,500 crore worth of stocks this week.
Experts say India might need special measures like tax breaks or new deposit schemes to help steady the currency and keep investments flowing in.