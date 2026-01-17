FPIs pull ₹14K crore from Indian stocks in just 4 days

Even with big foreign outflows, domestic investors (DIIs) stepped up, putting ₹16,174 crore back into the market. That support kept Nifty and Sensex steady, with DIIs now holding a bigger slice of the pie than foreign players—showing local confidence is strong even when global money gets jittery.

What's behind these moves?

Elevated US interest rates and a strong dollar are making India less attractive for foreign funds right now.

Meanwhile, sectors like PSU banks (+4.8%) and metals (+4.5%) are among the top performers, but consumer durables have taken a hit (-2.8%).

It's a reminder that global trends can shake things up fast—but homegrown investors are helping keep things balanced.