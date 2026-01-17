FPIs pull ₹14K crore from Indian stocks in just 4 days
Foreign investors have yanked out over ₹14,000 crore from Indian equities in just four trading days this week—a sharp move after ongoing outflows over the past 15 months.
But the story isn't all doom and gloom.
Why does this matter?
Even with big foreign outflows, domestic investors (DIIs) stepped up, putting ₹16,174 crore back into the market.
That support kept Nifty and Sensex steady, with DIIs now holding a bigger slice of the pie than foreign players—showing local confidence is strong even when global money gets jittery.
What's behind these moves?
Elevated US interest rates and a strong dollar are making India less attractive for foreign funds right now.
Meanwhile, sectors like PSU banks (+4.8%) and metals (+4.5%) are among the top performers, but consumer durables have taken a hit (-2.8%).
It's a reminder that global trends can shake things up fast—but homegrown investors are helping keep things balanced.