FPIs pulled out ₹52,704 crore in the 1st fortnight of March 2026

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out ₹52,704 crore in the first fortnight of March 2026, marking net selling in several recent months, including January and the first fortnight of March 2026 (though February 2026 saw inflows).

FPI ownership in NSE-listed companies This exit has been associated with pressure on the rupee, which weakened past ₹90 per dollar.

Even with India's strong GDP growth, sectors like finance, IT, and healthcare felt the pinch as global risks spooked foreign investors.

Factors behind the massive FPI exodus Higher US bond yields, a strong dollar, tariff worries, geopolitics, and pricey Indian stocks all played a part, especially early in the year when January saw exits of about ₹35,962 crore (as reported in the source).