FPIs ramp up Nifty and Bank Nifty shorts, sell ₹20,974cr

Volatile oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions are making things tricky for investors.

Oil corrected from $120 a barrel to $82.49 on August 6 and then flared up again to $103.87 on Friday after fresh conflict in West Asia.

Add in rising global interest rates and inflation worries, especially after recent moves by the US Fed and Bank of Japan, and it's no surprise FPIs have pulled out over ₹4 trillion from Indian stocks since FY25.

All these factors are pushing them to play it safe for now.