FPIs resume buying in India after selling 200,000cr, 49 registrations
Business
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are back in India, with 49 new registrations just in July and August 2026, nearly matching the first half of the year.
The total FPI count now sits at 12,243.
After selling off ₹2 lakh crore earlier this year, FPIs have switched gears and started buying again since July.
FAR tax exemptions lift FPI inflows
FPIs bought securities worth ₹40,031 crore in July and another ₹25,492 crore in August, showing a clear shift from their earlier selling spree.
This renewed interest is thanks to fresh government policies like tax exemptions for FPIs investing under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which pulled in ₹21,652 crore in June alone.
Experts think continued efforts to make things easier for foreign investors could keep this momentum going.