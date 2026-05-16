FPIs pull out ₹13,741cr from Indian market this week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued their selling spree in the Indian market for the fourth consecutive week. They withdrew a net amount of ₹13,740.89 crore during the week ending May 15, according to data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The outflow was broad-based with equities taking the biggest hit despite a late-week recovery on Friday.

Performance Net outflows surge to ₹7,546cr on Tuesday The week started on a cautious note with FPIs recording a net outflow of ₹1,131.77 crore across all segments on May 11. However, Tuesday witnessed the steepest single-day selloff of the week as net outflows surged to ₹7,545.99 crore.

Market recovery Recovery on Wednesday was short-lived On May 13, FPIs turned net buyers with an inflow of ₹346.37 crore, the only positive session of the week. However, this recovery was short-lived as Thursday saw net outflows climb back to ₹3,579.50 crore. The week ended on a mixed note with total net outflow closing at ₹1,830 crore despite equities finally posting a net inflow of ₹1,111.53 crore on Friday's session.

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