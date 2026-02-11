Fractal Analytics IPO: How subscription numbers panned out

Issue details

Anchor investors chipped in ₹1,248 crore so far. The share price is set between ₹857-₹900 each, valuing the company at ₹15,500 crore.

To apply, you'd need at least ₹14,400 for a lot of 16 shares. Allotment happens on February 12 and listing is expected on February 16.

The gray market premium is pretty flat—just ₹2.5.