Fractal Analytics IPO: How subscription numbers panned out
Fractal Analytics's IPO, which opened on February 9, hasn't sparked much excitement—by Wednesday (the final day of bidding), the IPO was reported as fully subscribed, with overall subscription at 2.01 times.
Retail investors showed some interest, with Retail Individual Investors subscribing 79% (0.91 times), while non-institutional investors fetched 47% subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers showed strong participation, with their quota subscribed 2.27 times.
Issue details
Anchor investors chipped in ₹1,248 crore so far. The share price is set between ₹857-₹900 each, valuing the company at ₹15,500 crore.
To apply, you'd need at least ₹14,400 for a lot of 16 shares. Allotment happens on February 12 and listing is expected on February 16.
The gray market premium is pretty flat—just ₹2.5.
About the company
Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal Analytics builds AI solutions and crunches data for global giants like Microsoft and Apple.
Money from the IPO will go toward repayment of debt of its subsidiary Fractal USA, buying laptops (yes!), expanding offices in India, R&D projects, supporting sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha, acquisitions—and other business needs.