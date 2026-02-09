Fractal Analytics IPO: Just 9% of issue subscribed on day
Fractal Analytics's IPO opened with just 9% of shares subscribed on day one.
The company is looking to raise up to ₹2,833.90 crore, with shares priced between ₹857-₹900 each.
Poor response from institutional investors
Retail investors have picked up about 35% of their allotted shares, while non-institutional investors are barely at 7%.
Employees have shown some early interest too, but the big institutional buyers haven't jumped in yet.
What does Fractal do?
Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics builds AI tools and solutions that help businesses make smarter decisions.
Their main offerings—Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha—focus on delivering AI-powered insights across industries.