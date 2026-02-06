Fractal Analytics raises ₹1,248cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Business
Fractal Analytics, an Indian enterprise AI company, just pulled in ₹1,248 crore from 52 anchor investors at ₹900 per share.
Their IPO is set for February 9-11, with shares hitting the market on February 16.
Mutual funds and global giants back Fractal's journey
A mix of major Indian mutual funds like SBI and Motilal Oswal, plus insurance giants such as LIC and HDFC Life, joined in.
On the global side, names like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs also got involved—giving Fractal a solid vote of confidence.
Fresh issue and OFS make up the IPO
The IPO includes a fresh issue worth ₹1,024 crore and an offer for sale at ₹1,810 crore.
In total, 1.39 crore shares were picked up by anchors. With this momentum, Fractal is looking to scale up even further.