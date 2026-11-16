Fractal Analytics to buy 20-25 AI startups for early access
Fractal Analytics, a major Indian AI company, is gearing up to acquire 20 to 25 AI startups, in healthcare, as well as agentic AI and AI engineering companies.
group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni says this move is all about boosting their expertise and getting early access to the newest AI models.
Fractal buys PricingOne for $1.57 million
Fractal just picked up Swiss firm PricingOne for $1.57 million and reported solid profits last quarter.
They're ready to spend $50 to $100 million per deal and have checked out around 800 potential targets in the past year.
Like other Indian tech giants, Fractal's betting on these acquisitions to bring in top talent and keep growing fast, even with some risks in the rapidly changing AI space.