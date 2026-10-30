France's economy slips 0.1% in Q3 2026 as exports fall
Business
France's economy slipped by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2026, surprising experts who expected some growth.
The main culprit? Exports dropped sharply, especially transport equipment, which fell by more than 9%.
That's a big change from the previous quarter (Q2 2026), when aerospace exports grew 20.8%.
French spending rises and investment falls
Even with the export slump, people in France spent a bit more, thanks to more electric car sales and higher energy use.
But business investment kept falling, especially in construction and transport gear.
Meanwhile, small student demonstrations in suburban Paris in September 2026 to denounce school conditions swiftly broadened into a wider protest against the government's economic policies, adding to the economic strain.