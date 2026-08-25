Franklin Templeton and Hashkey launch grBENJI US government liquidity fund

Franklin Templeton and crypto exchange Hashkey just launched the Franklin OnChain US Government Liquidity Fund (grBENJI) for digital asset investors in Asia.

The fund uses blockchain tech to turn traditional assets, like US government money market products and US dollar cash, into digital tokens.

This comes as interest in tokenized US Treasury and money market funds is booming, with the market jumping 1,500% in two years to hit $15 billion.