Franklin Templeton and Hashkey launch grBENJI US government liquidity fund
Franklin Templeton and crypto exchange Hashkey just launched the Franklin OnChain US Government Liquidity Fund (grBENJI) for digital asset investors in Asia.
The fund uses blockchain tech to turn traditional assets, like US government money market products and US dollar cash, into digital tokens.
This comes as interest in tokenized US Treasury and money market funds is booming, with the market jumping 1,500% in two years to hit $15 billion.
Hashkey Hong Kong regulation boosts credibility
Hashkey's strong regulatory status in Hong Kong helps give credibility to these new digital investments.
They're also working on cross-border stablecoin transactions with the United Arab Emirates using one of the two regulated Hong Kong digital dollars, HKDAP.
Both companies say they plan to expand beyond money market funds into other tokenized products over time.