Freedman and Wang clash at Hedgeye over Anthropic stock
There's a rare disagreement at Hedgeye Risk Management about Anthropic PBC's stock.
Andrew Freedman is all in for the long haul, calling Anthropic the next big thing in business tech: he even compares its potential to Microsoft and values the stock at $92.
Meanwhile, Felix Wang isn't convinced; he thinks issues like data center costs and shaky demand could drag the price down to $59.
Hedgeye analysts split on Anthropic valuation
Freedman believes Anthropic's tech could change entire industries and sees it as undervalued right now.
On the flip side, Wang warns that competition and infrastructure headaches make this a risky bet.
The debate highlights how tricky it is to judge fast-moving AI stocks, especially after Anthropic's wild ride from a $2 trillion valuation to a low under $74 on Wednesday and then recovering to around its IPO price of $83 per share.