What's the story

Freelancing is no longer just a side hustle—it's a booming career choice in India, with millions embracing the gig economy.

But as flexibility meets income, the taxman's knock is inevitable!

For professionals like designers, writers, and consultants, Section 44ADA of the Income Tax Act is a game-changer.

This simplified tax scheme offers a clever way to declare earnings while keeping compliance stress-free.

Let's dive into how freelancers can maximize benefits while staying on the taxman's good side.