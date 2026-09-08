French AI startup Mistral raises €3 billion, valued at €21B+

Mistral plans to use the money to double its computing power in five years and build a new data center in Sweden.

The company says they expect annual recurring revenue to exceed $1 billion this year.

The company's open-weight AI models let clients keep control of their own data, which is a big deal for Europe's push toward tech independence.

Mistral already works with over 125 global clients, including Airbus and ASML, putting them on the map as a serious challenger to US and Chinese AI giants.