French labor authorities fine Infosys ₹2cr over time tracking compliance
Business
Infosys just got hit with a fine of around ₹2 crore from French labor authorities because its employee time-tracking system didn't meet legal standards.
The system was found lacking in reliability and auditability, which is a big deal in France where work hours and breaks are closely monitored.
Infosys says the fine won't really affect its business, but it's definitely a reminder to keep up with local rules.
Infosys requires senior-staff 4 office-days India
Interestingly, this comes as Infosys is tightening its attendance policies in India. Senior staff now have to be at the office at least four days a week.
While the French penalty is about compliance, it adds fuel to ongoing conversations about Infosys's work culture, both in India and abroad.