French regulators say Meta harmed press and must negotiate payments
Business
Meta has been accused by French regulators of harming the press and ordered to negotiate payments when their stories are shared on Facebook and Instagram.
Regulators say Meta broke EU rules meant to make tech giants pay media companies for using their content, causing "serious and immediate harm" to the press.
Meta let news payment deals lapse
French authorities want Meta to sit down and negotiate with news groups like AFP after it let key payment agreements expire at the end of 2024 and early 2025.
Media reps argue this move hurts journalism and gives Meta too much power over what people see online.
It's part of a bigger fight between tech platforms and publishers: Google was fined in 2024 too, while Meta is also pushing back against similar laws in Australia.