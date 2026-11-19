FreshToHome ends 'FTH Daily' grocery and dairy delivery in Bengaluru
FreshToHome has officially ended its "FTH Daily" grocery and dairy delivery in Bengaluru.
The service, which many relied on for morning essentials, stopped taking orders on November 14 and made its final deliveries the next day.
Users were notified of the shutdown.
Many users still seeking replacements
The abrupt end caught many people off guard, especially those who depended on "FTH Daily" for their daily milk and groceries.
One longtime user shared their worries on Reddit, saying they had counted on the service for over five years.
While options like Milkbasket, Akshayakalpa, and SSR Daily were suggested, not all are available citywide, leaving many still searching for a reliable replacement.