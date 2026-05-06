Freshworks cuts 500 jobs as AI writes half its code Business May 06, 2026

Freshworks is letting go of about 500 employees, 11% of its team, as it leans more into artificial intelligence.

CEO Dennis Woodside shared that AI now writes over half the company's code, which means many routine tasks are getting automated and fewer people are needed for manual work.

The company is also merging sales teams and cutting management layers to streamline things, expecting $8 million in one-time costs.