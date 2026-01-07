Freshworks names Kady Srinivasan as new Chief Marketing Officer

Srinivasan is a seasoned SaaS leader with a knack for driving results—she's doubled market share in key regions, quadrupled marketing efficiency, and even helped Lightspeed Commerce turn profitable after 20 years. She's stepping in at an exciting time.

Who is Kady Srinivasan?

Before joining Freshworks, she was CMO at You.com and Lightspeed, and led global marketing at Klaviyo where she nearly tripled recurring revenue.

She also held top roles at Owlet Baby Care.

On the academic side: MBA from UNC Chapel Hill and engineering degree from RV College of Engineering.