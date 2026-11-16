Founded in 2019, FRND now has nearly 4.5 million monthly active users who spend about 30 minutes a day on the platform.

The company's net profit shot up nearly 10-fold to ₹19.27 crore, with international markets like the Middle East and North Africa making up over 7% of revenue.

FRND spent ₹153 crore on marketing and paid out ₹136 crore to creators in FY26.

Looking ahead, it is claiming an annualized revenue run-rate of ₹600 crore based on its October 2026 revenue and plans to keep investing in creators, AI moderation tools, and expanding globally.