FRND posts 88% revenue growth to ₹367cr driven by monetization
FRND, the voice-based social app, reported an 88% revenue jump in FY26: ₹367 crore compared to ₹195 crore in FY25.
This growth comes from stronger monetization and more engaged users, especially in smaller Indian towns.
FRND posts ₹19.27cr net profit
Founded in 2019, FRND now has nearly 4.5 million monthly active users who spend about 30 minutes a day on the platform.
The company's net profit shot up nearly 10-fold to ₹19.27 crore, with international markets like the Middle East and North Africa making up over 7% of revenue.
FRND spent ₹153 crore on marketing and paid out ₹136 crore to creators in FY26.
Looking ahead, it is claiming an annualized revenue run-rate of ₹600 crore based on its October 2026 revenue and plans to keep investing in creators, AI moderation tools, and expanding globally.