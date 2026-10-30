From December 1, 2026 SEBI eases FPIs's KYC in India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, just made life a bit simpler for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India by relaxing its know-your-customer, or KYC, rules.

Starting December 1, 2026, the review cycle will stretch, depending on the investor's category and risk profile, from one year to two years and from three years to eight years, so less paperwork and fewer check-ins.

The move is all about cutting down red tape and making India more welcoming for global money.