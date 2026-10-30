From December 1, 2026 SEBI eases FPIs's KYC in India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, just made life a bit simpler for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India by relaxing its know-your-customer, or KYC, rules.
Starting December 1, 2026, the review cycle will stretch, depending on the investor's category and risk profile, from one year to two years and from three years to eight years, so less paperwork and fewer check-ins.
The move is all about cutting down red tape and making India more welcoming for global money.
SEBI splits FPIs, drops renewal confirmations
FPIs are now split into two groups:
Category I (like government-backed funds) gets the longest, eight-year review gap unless they're considered high-risk and registered under a specific regulatory provision, in which case it's every eight years.
Category II covers a wider range of investors, including appropriately regulated entities and other eligible funds and institutions that do not qualify for Category I, with similar risk-based reviews.
Plus, SEBI has dropped the need for investors to confirm changes during renewals, making compliance even smoother.