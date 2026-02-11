From groceries to OTT: How India is reshaping inflation basket

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) is getting a major update. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will launch a revised CPI series with a new base year of 2024, replacing the previous 2012 base year. The updated series uses data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, 2023-24 to better reflect current Indian household spending patterns.

Weight adjustment Major weightage shifts in spending categories The CPI revamp primarily involves a recalibration of weights across different spending categories. The most significant change is the reduced weightage for food and beverages, which has been lowered to 36.8% from 45.9%. This change reflects changing consumption patterns as incomes rise and discretionary spending typically grows faster than food.

Inflation impact Expected inflation readings under the new series The revised CPI series will have a direct impact on inflation readings. Economists estimate that under the new weights, CPI inflation for January 2026 could be around 3%, which is about 50 to 80 basis points higher than what the old series might have shown. However, the final effect will also depend on base-year price levels and the new indexation methodology.

Digital integration Digital economy and online prices The revised CPI marks a major shift toward capturing a more digital, services-led economy. For the first time, inflation measurement formally includes online prices. Airfares, OTT subscriptions, telecom plans and select services are now directly tracked through digital platforms. To capture e-commerce pricing, 12 dedicated online markets have been added in large cities.

Enhanced scope Expanded coverage and increased granularity The CPI 2024 series also expands the scale and granularity of price collection. Rural coverage now includes 1,465 villages across 686 districts, up from 1,181 villages and 582 districts earlier. Urban coverage has also increased to include more markets in more towns. The consumption basket itself has widened to track more goods and services than before.

Global alignment Adoption of global COICOP standard One of the most significant structural upgrades in the CPI 2024 series is the adoption of COICOP 2018, a UN-endorsed global standard for grouping household expenditure. This brings India's inflation framework closer to international practice and improves cross-country comparability. Several items have been carefully reclassified to match this global standard, including clothing and footwear which are now split into men's, women's and children's categories.