From October 15 DFS applies 0.4% MDR to UPI P2M

From October 15, 2026, select UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000 will attract a new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.4%, capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.

The good news? This fee is only for merchants. Consumers won't pay anything extra.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has made it clear that you can keep using UPI as usual without worrying about surprise charges.