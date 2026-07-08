FSSAI asks Lotte India, FNP and Kubera Foods to explain

Outdated names and misleading claims flagged

Lotte India used outdated company names on packaging and made claims like "100% Vegetarian" on Choco Pie, while some snacks missed key nutrition info.

Kubera's cream bun said it was "100% natural" but actually had preservatives and artificial flavors.

FNP's roasted almond chocolate also got flagged for misleading claims.

FSSAI says brands need to be honest about what's really inside their products.