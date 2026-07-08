FSSAI asks Lotte India, FNP and Kubera Foods to explain
Business
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has called out Lotte India, Ferns N Petals (FNP), and Kubera Foods for breaking food labeling and ad rules.
The companies now have to explain themselves or risk facing action.
This move comes after an investigation into how these brands label their products.
Outdated names and misleading claims flagged
Lotte India used outdated company names on packaging and made claims like "100% Vegetarian" on Choco Pie, while some snacks missed key nutrition info.
Kubera's cream bun said it was "100% natural" but actually had preservatives and artificial flavors.
FNP's roasted almond chocolate also got flagged for misleading claims.
FSSAI says brands need to be honest about what's really inside their products.