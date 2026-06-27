FSSAI puts SAJ food products on notice over atta labeling
Business
FSSAI has put SAJ Food Products on notice after a consumer flagged that Eat Fit Digestive Biscuits, labeled as 100% Atta, allegedly contain 72.33% atta.
This raised eyebrows over whether the packaging was being honest with shoppers.
FSSAI questions 'No added sugar' claim
The biscuits' "No Added Sugar" claim is also in question since ingredients like maltodextrin and glucose syrup solids are present.
FSSAI wants SAJ Food Products to justify both the product name and these health claims within seven days, or it could face penalties under food safety rules.