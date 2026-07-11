FSSAI sends 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart over food complaints Business Jul 11, 2026

Swiggy Instamart has landed in hot water after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sent nine notices over complaints about expired whey protein, rotten eggs, spoiled ready-to-eat meals, contaminated baby formula, and damaged goods.

There were also concerns about milk quality and how customer complaints are handled.