FSSAI sends 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart over food complaints
Business
Swiggy Instamart has landed in hot water after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sent nine notices over complaints about expired whey protein, rotten eggs, spoiled ready-to-eat meals, contaminated baby formula, and damaged goods.
There were also concerns about milk quality and how customer complaints are handled.
Swiggy: Toing platform license sorted
Swiggy says a recent FSSAI prohibition order on its Toing platform was just about updating license details, not food safety, and that issue is now sorted.