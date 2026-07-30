FSSAI suspends Dior Pharmaceuticals license in Punjab effective July 30
Business
Dior Pharmaceuticals, a nutraceutical maker in Punjab, just got its license suspended by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), effective July 30.
The company was found breaking key safety rules, like poor hygiene and sloppy manufacturing, which could put public health at risk.
Dior barred until safety issues fixed
Dior can't operate until it fixes these issues and meets all the requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
The suspension comes amid recent crackdowns on misleading claims and unsafe practices across the food industry, especially online.
Its inspection revealed problems like bad sanitation, weak pest control, unsafe storage, and lapses in staff hygiene, basically failing to keep products safe and traceable.