FSSAI to audit e-commerce food platforms October, Rajit Punhani says
Starting in October, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) is stepping up and will audit e-commerce platforms to make sure the food products they list actually meet safety standards.
CEO Rajit Punhani made it clear these companies can't just say they're "just aggregators, they are just platforms. It is your responsibility, your due diligence," to dodge responsibility.
Everyone has to play by the rules.
FSSAI tightens labeling on claims
FSSAI has already talked with e-commerce players and is rolling out new rules, including proposing restricting the sale of high-fat, sugar, and salt foods within 50 meters of schools.
Around 600 people were arrested in the previous six months; separately, FSSAI cited around 1,900 convictions and 33,000 notices issued across India (no timeframe specified).
and stricter labeling so terms like "100%" or "natural" aren't used loosely.
Even calling something an "energy drink" on labels would not be allowed to keep things honest for buyers.