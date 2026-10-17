FSSAI warns Nestle India and HUL over misleading product claims

Nestle India's "renal resource vanilla flavor powder" also got flagged because it didn't have the required FSSAI approval.

HUL's Horlicks was pulled up too, with its claims about "strong bones" and "healthy birth weight" not meeting regulations.

On top of that, FSSAI suspended two other companies' licenses over serious food safety issues, making it clear they're stepping up to protect what ends up on our plates.