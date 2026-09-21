FTA between India and New Zealand formalized, effective October 20
India and New Zealand just made their free trade agreement (FTA) official.
Starting October 20, 2026, Indian products will enter New Zealand tariff-free, while 95% of Kiwi exports to India get big tariff cuts.
The deal was signed in April and now both countries have wrapped up all the paperwork.
Diplomatic notes confirm FTA completion
Leaders on both sides are calling it a historic move that will boost business, investment, and bring the two nations closer.
New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said the FTA opens up huge opportunities for Kiwi businesses in India's fast-growing market.
The final step was completed on September 16, 2026, when New Zealand's Parliament passed legislation to implement the FTA, and today the completion of domestic procedures was confirmed through the formal exchange of Diplomatic Notes/documents.