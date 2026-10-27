FTC and 20 states sue Dollar General for surprise markups
Dollar General is in hot water. The Federal Trade Commission and 20 states are suing the retailer, saying it's been charging shoppers more at checkout than the prices listed on shelves.
The lawsuit claims these surprise markups have brought in millions for the company.
News of the lawsuit even knocked Dollar General's stock down by about 4%.
Dollar General stores allegedly ignored complaints
The suit says Dollar General stores often brushed off customer complaints about being overcharged, with states like Alabama, California, Florida, and Ohio among the 20 joining the lawsuit.
The Federal Trade Commission's Christopher Mufarrige pointed out that these pricing tricks hit struggling communities hardest, saying, "Dollar General has betrayed the trust of millions of American consumers and imposed significant financial harm on communities and consumers who are already struggling to make their paychecks last."
This all comes as many folks are turning to discount stores to cope with rising costs, and just ahead of midterm elections, when consumer protection is a big talking point.