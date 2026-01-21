FTC challenges court decision letting Meta keep Instagram and WhatsApp

Why should you care?

This case is all about whether big tech companies like Meta can buy up rivals and dominate your social feeds.

The FTC argues these deals hurt competition and limit choices for users.

As Daniel Guarnera, the FTC's Bureau of Competition director, said, "The Trump-Vance FTC will continue fighting its historic case against Meta to ensure that competition can thrive across the country to the benefit of all Americans and US businesses."

With similar cases against Google making headlines, how this plays out could shape what apps you use—and who controls them—for years to come.