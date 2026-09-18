FTC order could give Amazon Prime US members $200 refunds
Amazon Prime users in the US might see up to $200 coming their way, thanks to a revised FTC order under Amazon's September 2025 settlement.
The deal now covers US Prime customers who used 11 to 20 Prime perks in a year and signed up through one of the challenged enrollment flows or attempted to cancel through Amazon's online cancelation process but were unable to do so between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, after the FTC alleged Amazon enrolled millions of consumers in Prime subscriptions without their consent and made it difficult for customers to cancel their memberships.
It's all about making things right for customers who got caught up in those tricky enrollment issues.
Automatic refunds, accept within 60 days
If you used no more than 20 Prime benefits during any 12-month period following enrollment and signed up through certain Amazon methods, you could be eligible.
No need to do anything. Refunds will show up automatically via PayPal, Venmo, or a check.
Heads-up: the FTC says it won't call you about this (so watch out for scams).
You'll need to accept your refund within 60 days, and everyone should get paid by April 2027.
If needed, some customers who previously received a refund may qualify for an additional payment of up to $149 if the required payment threshold has not been reached by February 2027.