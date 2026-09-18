FTC order could give Amazon Prime US members $200 refunds

Amazon Prime users in the US might see up to $200 coming their way, thanks to a revised FTC order under Amazon's September 2025 settlement.

The deal now covers US Prime customers who used 11 to 20 Prime perks in a year and signed up through one of the challenged enrollment flows or attempted to cancel through Amazon's online cancelation process but were unable to do so between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, after the FTC alleged Amazon enrolled millions of consumers in Prime subscriptions without their consent and made it difficult for customers to cancel their memberships.

It's all about making things right for customers who got caught up in those tricky enrollment issues.