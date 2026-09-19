Fujifilm to invest ₹800cr in Dholera semiconductor materials plant
Fujifilm is investing about ₹800 crore to establish a semiconductor materials plant in Dholera, Gujarat, in phases.
It separately signed a strategic MoU with Tata Electronics to accelerate India's semiconductor materials ecosystem around Tata's upcoming fab in Dholera.
The goal? Strengthen India's chip-making scene with new tech, better manufacturing, and a big focus on quality, something Fujifilm's Tetsuya Iwasaki says is key.
Fujifilm team to reach about 70
The first stage of the project should be completed by 2028, with Fujifilm's local team could go up to from just about 10 to about 70 people over five years.
There's also a research center in the works to help boost skills and innovation here.
Teiichi Goto calls India a foundation
Fujifilm isn't stopping at just manufacturing semiconductor materials. They want India to build up the production and business capabilities here from scratch.
CEO Teiichi Goto even told Prime Minister Narendra Modi they see India as a foundation for their future plans, not just another market.