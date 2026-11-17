Fujitsu plans $30B business via sovereign AI and Bengaluru hub
Fujitsu is planning to build a $30 billion business over the next eight to nine years by focusing on sovereign AI, basically, AI that puts users in control of their own data, and cutting-edge computing.
Their Bengaluru research hub, with about 400 researchers, is right at the heart of this push.
CTO Vivek Mahajan says blending computing power, networking, and smart software is key for making AI truly scalable.
Fujitsu targets data control and Monaka-X
Mahajan says sovereign AI platforms would become increasingly important as businesses seek greater control over data, security and workloads.
By building tech that keeps organizations' data secure and under their own control, Fujitsu aims to support businesses seeking greater control over data, security and workloads.
The company's also developing the next-generation Monaka-X processor, expected in about two years, and exploring everything from smarter robotics to quantum computing, all to boost performance and keep up with how fast AI is moving.