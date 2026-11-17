Fujitsu is planning to build a $30 billion business over the next eight to nine years by focusing on sovereign AI, basically, AI that puts users in control of their own data, and cutting-edge computing.

Their Bengaluru research hub, with about 400 researchers, is right at the heart of this push.

CTO Vivek Mahajan says blending computing power, networking, and smart software is key for making AI truly scalable.