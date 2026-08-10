Fujiyama Power Systems stock jumps after 2GW Ratlam plant opening
Fujiyama Power Systems's stock rose over 5% on Monday after the company opened a new power electronics plant in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.
The facility adds 2 gigawatts of capacity and is part of its push to boost rooftop solar manufacturing.
Investors responded quickly, sending the share price up to ₹410.80.
Fujiyama Power Systems capacity 4.2 GW
The new plant will make solar inverters, UPS systems, and more, doubling down on clean energy tech after its 2-gigawatt solar panel manufacturing facility was commissioned in May in the same city.
Fujiyama's total power electronics manufacturing capacity has risen to 4.2 GW.
Chairman and Joint Managing Director Pawan Kumar Garg says this expansion is key for meeting India's growing demand for rooftop solar and making operations smoother.
The company's stock has delivered 84% returns on a year-to-date basis. It debuted in November 2025 at ₹220 per share, a sign that investors are feeling pretty optimistic about its future.