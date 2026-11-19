Fund managers upgrade India to overweight 1st since January 2026
After months of hesitation, fund managers are now feeling optimistic about Indian stocks, upgrading India to "overweight" for the first time since January 2026, according to a new BofA Securities survey.
This marks a real turnaround from earlier this year when India was seen as the least attractive market in Asia-Pacific.
Indian investors prefer healthcare over AI
Investors are shifting away from AI and tech stocks, with nearly a third saying they're concerned about India's lack of AI investment options.
Instead, there's been a record jump in interest for health care and more stable sectors like consumer and utilities.
Despite some worries about an "AI bubble," half of fund managers expect the global economy to stay steady, with only 3% predicting a recession.