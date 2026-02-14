Funding roundup: This week's $740 million infusion for startups

Big week for startups (including both Indian and international companies)—$739.7 million raised between February 7-13, 2026, which is over three times more than last year's numbers. This surge came from 40 funding deals, showing strong momentum in the ecosystem.

Austin-based Apptronik raises $520 million Austin-based Apptronik pulled in a massive $520 million Series A-X extension, with participation from major investors such as B Capital, Google, and Mercedes-Benz, plus new names like AT&T Ventures and Qatar Investment Authority.

With this round, their total Series A funding now stands at $935 million and a valuation of $5.3 billion.

Apptronik's flagship product, Apollo Apptronik's claim to fame is Apollo—a humanoid AI robot built for heavy lifting and logistics work.

Inspired by NASA tech, Apollo can handle tasks like sorting and unloading.