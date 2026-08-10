Fusion Finance posts 62cr June quarter profit after provisions drop

Fusion Finance just reported a ₹62 crore net profit for the June quarter, a huge turnaround from last year's ₹92 crore loss.

The main reason? Impairment charges (basically, money set aside for risky loans) dropped from ₹179 crore in the June quarter last year, while credit cost declined to ₹40 crore in the June quarter, giving their bottom line a serious boost.