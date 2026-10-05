G-7 release helps oil prices ease amid Middle East tensions
Oil prices have dropped a bit, even as tensions in the Middle East rise.
More crude exports from the region and the G-7's move to release oil stocks are helping keep things steady for now.
Brent is at $101.60 a barrel, and US crude sits at $90.15.
This extra supply is calming price swings, despite worries about oil facilities caught up in the Iran conflict.
Houthi attacks slash Saudi Aramco prices
Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Aramco sites (payback for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen) have slashed Aramco's November prices for Asia to six-year lows.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs say if attacks on vessels in the Middle East intensify, oil could spike to $120 per barrel, but if exports normalize, prices might settle closer to $80.
Security risks around key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz are also making markets jittery, but the G-7's release of oil stocks has been announced.