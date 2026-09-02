G Satheesh Reddy launches RADPL Kokapet facility, praises Atmanirbhar Bharat
Business
India just took a big step in defense tech: G Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO, launched Raghava Aerospace & Defence's (RADPL) new facility in Kokapet, Hyderabad.
Reddy called it proof of India's shift from buying to building (and now exporting) defense gear, thanks to strong local manufacturing and the Atmanirbhar Bharat push.
RADPL teams with Peridot on MALE-300
RADPL's new spot is packed with cutting-edge equipment, from composite manufacturing lines to labs for microwave and RF testing.
The company has grown through five acquisitions to boost its expertise in electronic warfare and missile parts.
Plus, RADPL teamed up with Peridot Advanced Materials for the MALE-300 drone, a fully Indian-made aircraft that can fly 30 hours and carry 300kg.