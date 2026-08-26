Gabriel India invests ₹935cr with HL Klemove in ADAS venture
Business
Gabriel India is joining hands with South Korea's HL Klemove to work on autonomous driving and smart-car electronics.
The big move? Gabriel India is investing ₹935 crore for a 30% less one share stake in their new venture, focusing on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and next-generation mobility tech.
Anjali Singh says partnership expands portfolio
This partnership is all about helping Gabriel India break into fast-growing automotive tech and meet the rising demand for smarter, safer cars.
Executive Chairperson Anjali Singh shared that teaming up with HL Klemove will expand their portfolio and strengthen connections with automakers as the industry shifts toward future-ready vehicles.