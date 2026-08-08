Gabriel Petersson leaves OpenAI, launches Energy to automate multi-step tasks
Gabriel Petersson, who recently left OpenAI, just launched an AI platform called Energy.
Its goal? To turn complicated, multi-step tasks across apps into simple instructions you can actually use: no tech wizardry required.
Petersson says he started Energy to help people spend less time juggling tools and more time getting things done.
Energy integrates with Gmail and Outlook
Energy connects with everyday apps like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Slack, and Outlook.
You tell it what you want to achieve (like organizing files or sorting emails), and it pulls info from your accounts to automate the steps for you, while letting you stay in control of which tools are linked and what data gets shared.
Energy also says you can use any model with Energy and set up assistants with a click instead of manually managing memory, skills, and automations.