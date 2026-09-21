This gas distribution company wants to raise ₹3,100cr via IPO

The IPO is a key component of India's Asset Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, which involves government-owned firms divesting stakes in their subsidiaries between fiscal year 2027 and fiscal year 2030.

The proceeds from these sales will be retained by the companies as monetized value.

NITI Aayog's February report had projected the GAIL Gas IPO for FY28, indicating its strategic importance in India's asset monetization efforts.