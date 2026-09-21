GAIL Gas hires bankers for ₹3,100cr IPO bids expected October

This IPO is part of India's big push to unlock value from public companies over the next few years.

GAIL Gas already operates across nine states and plans to expand further by acquiring six more areas for ₹1,500 crore.

Even with reduced LNG shipments amid the Middle East (West Asia) conflict, steady CNG sales are expected to keep business strong.

During FY26, they completed 191,000 domestic PNG connections and added 120 CNG stations, so they're definitely on the growth track.