GAIL reports ₹2,382 crore profit for Q1 FY26, down 25%
GAIL just posted a net profit of ₹2,382 crore for Q1 FY26—a 25% drop from Q1 FY25.
The main reasons? Natural gas marketing profits fell sharply and petrochemicals saw bigger losses.
Even compared to the last quarter, profits dipped by 5%.
Income steady but expenses climb
While GAIL's income held steady at ₹35,573 crore, expenses climbed to nearly ₹33,000 crore thanks to higher operational costs and new investments.
Their petrochemicals segment lost more money than before, and gas marketing profits dropped from over ₹2,000 crore to just ₹661 crore.
GAIL moving ahead with major capacity expansion project
Despite the dip in profits, GAIL is moving ahead with a massive upgrade—doubling its Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline capacity with a ₹5,000 crore project aimed at safer transport and lower emissions.
Plus, they've kept their spot in the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh year running—showing they're serious about sustainability.
