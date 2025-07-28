GAIL reports ₹2,382 crore profit for Q1 FY26, down 25%

While GAIL's income held steady at ₹35,573 crore, expenses climbed to nearly ₹33,000 crore thanks to higher operational costs and new investments. Their petrochemicals segment lost more money than before, and gas marketing profits dropped from over ₹2,000 crore to just ₹661 crore.

GAIL moving ahead with major capacity expansion project

Despite the dip in profits, GAIL is moving ahead with a massive upgrade—doubling its Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline capacity with a ₹5,000 crore project aimed at safer transport and lower emissions.

Plus, they've kept their spot in the FTSE4Good Index for the seventh year running—showing they're serious about sustainability.

