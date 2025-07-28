Next Article
India, Peru eye free trade agreement, rare earths in focus
India and Peru are gearing up for another round of trade talks next month, with rare earth minerals taking center stage.
After China tightened exports to India, these talks could open up fresh access to materials vital for clean energy and tech.
Peru's Ambassador Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde hopes the deal will wrap up by early 2026.
Peru seeks Indian investment in its mineral reserves
Peru wants Indian investment in its rich mineral reserves—think copper, silver, and especially rare earths used in electric vehicles and next-gen gadgets.
Last year alone, Peru sent over $4.2 billion in gold to India, so these countries already have strong economic links.
The FTA aims to make it easier for both sides to do business, especially in renewable energy and digital tech spaces.