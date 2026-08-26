Gaja Alternative Asset Management shares open 16% above issue price

Gaja Alternative Asset Management kicked off its IPO journey with a bang. Shares opened at ₹185.20 on BSE and ₹185 on NSE, landing a solid 16% above the issue price of ₹160.

Early trading saw prices swing between ₹179.20 and ₹191.35 on the BSE and between ₹179.30 and ₹191.65 on the NSE, showing strong interest from investors right out of the gate.