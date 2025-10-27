This is India's first private-equity firm to get IPO approval

Gaja Capital, a leading private equity firm in India, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) . The move marks a major milestone as it will be the first-ever IPO by an Indian homegrown private equity firm. The draft papers were submitted through a confidential route.

Financials Gaja Capital raised ₹125cr in pre-IPO placement In June, Gaja Capital raised ₹125 crore in a pre-IPO placement from investors such as HDFC Life, SBI Life, Akash Bhanshali, and Jagdish Master. The move valued the company at around ₹1,625 crore. Founded in 2004, Gaja Capital is one of India's leading mid-market private equity investors with a portfolio that includes Fractal Analytics, People Home Finance, and RBL Bank among others.

Governance Gaja Capital's board includes former SEBI chairman Earlier this year, Gaja Capital appointed former SEBI chairman UK Sinha as its non-executive chairman. The company's executive board comprises founders Gopal Jain, Ranjit Shah, and Imran Jafar. Other non-executive board members include Shailesh Haribhakti, Prithvi Haldea, Manish Sabharwal, Arindam Bhattacharya, and Shital Mehra.